Big Brothers Big Sisters receives two donations from American Family Insurance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Big Brothers Big Sisters St. Joseph (BBBS) received two donations from American Family Insurance Friday.

The insurance company presented them with a $10,000 grant from the company's Dreams Foundation, which helps local non-profit organizations across the country.

Local American Family Insurance agent Don Tolly also presented the organization with a $1,000 check.

Jamie Noble, the executive director of the St. Joseph BBBS organization, says that the donations will go a long way in helping children in the community.

"Investing in our children's probably the best thing we can do because they're our future they are what is going to help shape St. Joseph," Noble said. "Any kind of donation any kind of monetary contribution helps our program helps our community."

BBBS St. Joseph said the money from the grant will go to fund a program that helps kids experiencing mental trauma.