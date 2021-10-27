Local nonprofit celebrates employees, raises awareness about National Disability Employment Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local nonprofit is celebrating its employees during October.

Specialty Industries provides a sheltered workshop for more than 90 individuals with disabilities. The nonprofit spent Wednesday afternoon recognizing all of its employees and celebrating workers with big milestones. Terri Magness is one of them.

“I won a plaque and I won a lunchbox, bag, with our name on it,” Magness said.

She’s been working at Specialty Industries for 40 years. With her job, she packages alcohol, cat food, and nuts and bolts. When we asked what she thought of her award she said, “I was glad. I was pleased.”

CEO Byron Myers said the celebration falls during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The month marks how far the U.S. has come in breaking down barriers to job access for individuals with disabilities, and how far we have to go.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four people in the United States have some form of disability, many of which are sometimes limited when it comes to finding a job.

Meyers said Speciality Industries was first created with the intent of breaking down these barriers by providing a meaningful opportunity to work.

“A lot of our folks have tried competitive employment and it just may not be a match for their skillset and yet on the other hand they may just not want to stay home all day or go to some kind of a day program and so I see what we do like some of that in-between ground,” Meyers said.

He said he hopes people in the community take a second out of their day, this month and every month, to think and appreciate the hard work of local people with disabilities.

“The organization is just asking for folks to stop and think of the contributions that people make to our community,” Meyers said.