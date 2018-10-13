Clear

Local nursing home brings car show to residents

The LaVerna Village Nursing Home of Savannah held its 9th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Saturday.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 1:11 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The LaVerna Village Nursing Home of Savannah held its 9th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Saturday.

The event is not a fundraiser but is designed to be a fun time for the residents in the nursing home.

Each year, vendors from the area set up booths and cover the costs of the event.

Katie Johnson, the Administrator of the LaVerna Village of Savannah, says that the event is just about getting the residents to reminisce about previous times.

"They start telling stories about the things that they did or the cars that they had," Johnson said. "It does help them share those memories with them."

Next year, for the 10th anniversary, organizers hope to have an even larger event.

In total, 60 entries were at this year's event. 


