Local nursing homes working to prevent spread of Covid-19

Limited access, additional cleaning part of local nursing home's fight against Covid-19.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 6:22 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph nursing homes are taking extra precautions to avoid their residents being exposed to the Coronavirus.

At Abbey Woods, restrictions are in place for visitors and facility administrators are requiring both staff and visitors to be pre-screened and have their temperatures taken before being allowed inside.

Staff say they aren't taking any chances on letting the virus slip through their doors.

"We're really looking for anybody with a fever, we're asking that they don't visit at this time," said Jeanette Sportsman, the nursing home administrator at Abbey Woods."Also, anyone that's been out of the country visiting, we ask them not to visit this time also. If they have a cough, sneezing, fever that's what we're asking visitors not to come in at this time. We're also telling our employees if they're sick, to stay home."

One nursing home in Washington state has been hit particularly hard. A total of 19 residents have now died at a home in suburban Seattle. 

Sportsman says her staff is actively reviewing their infection prevention policies and staying up to date with the state health department and the CDC.

Staff at the Living Community of St. Joseph say they are also limiting visitors into theire campus to combat the spread of the disease and protect the health and welfare of their residents.

