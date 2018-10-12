Local officials discuss opioids with Senator Blunt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was in St. Joseph on Friday to discuss the opioid epidemic with area officials.

Mosaic Life Care hosted the event that welcomed area experts about the epidemic as well as county and city officials.

Funding and current techniques to battle the epidemic were discussed at the meeting. Sen. Blunt says that the way to combat the epidemic may look differently in each community.

"You know, what works in Missouri might not work everywhere in the country," Sen. Blunt said. "What works in St. Joseph might not work, as an example, everywhere in Missouri. But we are at a point of trying things, seeing what works, sharing that information."

Sen. Blunt recently announced a $31.5 million grant that the state of Missouri will receive to battle the opioid epidemic.

The Patients and Communities Act also passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 98-1 earlier this month. This bill includes proposals to address the epidemic and will be on its way to the White House to be signed into law.