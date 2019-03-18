Local officials urge Watson, Mo. residents to evacuate ahead of flooding

(WATSON, Mo.)— Atchison County, Mo. Emergency Management is urging people living in Watson, Mo. to evacuate ahead of flooding.
According to an Atchison County, Mo. Emergency Management Facebook posts, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has notified local officials that water is coming over the Nish and High Creek Levees.
The post said flooding will affect the town of Watson.
