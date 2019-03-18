Clear

Local officials urge Watson, Mo. residents to evacuate ahead of flooding

Atchison County, Mo. Emergency Management is urging people living in Watson, Mo. to evacuate ahead of flooding.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 12:19 PM

According to an Atchison County, Mo. Emergency Management Facebook posts, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has notified local officials that water is coming over the Nish and High Creek Levees. 

The post said flooding will affect the town of Watson. 

To begin the workweek, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday.
