Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local officials urge the state to host a mass vaccination clinic in Buchanan County

State officials have declined Buchanan County of hosting a mass vaccination clinic. The St. Joseph Health Department says the county needs more COVID-19 vaccines.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 8:49 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department has asked the state of Missouri to host a mass vaccination COVID-19 clinic in Buchanan County at the community vaccination clinic. 

The St. Joseph Health Department said that state officials have declined Buchanan County of hosting a mass vaccination clinic because of the already existing community clinic put on by Mosaic LifeCare at the East Hills Shopping Center.

"We are not allowed to have a mass vaccination event as well.  It's one or the other," said Debra Bradley, the Health Director of the St. Joseph Health Department.  "They say that the mass vaccination events with the national guard are received for more rural communities that don't have the ability to do the high throughput clinics."

The community clinic currently administers 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines per week.  Bradley said that if the county were able to host a mass vaccination clinic, over double the amount of vaccines could be given out per week to the residents of Buchanan County. 

Health department staff say St. Joseph is in need of additional vaccines as residents continue to receive the vaccine.  Debra Bradley saying the county does not have enough and that the need is there.

Bradley also mentioned that rural communities across the region are able to host these mass vaccination clinics, saying ig Buchanan County residents aren't able to sign up in time to receive their COVID vaccine, they can travel to the mass vaccination sites across the region to receive the vaccine if they are eligible and able to.

As of February 24, only 8% of Buchanan County has been vaccinated. 

To view the current COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination in Buchanan County, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Falls City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Some cooler air is moving through the area early this morning bringing a few clouds and a breezy wind from the north. Today we saw the clouds move in across the area. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s. Rain chances look very small over the next few days but a few areas of light rain could develop through the evening hours Friday and again Sunday into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories