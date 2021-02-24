Local officials urge the state to host a mass vaccination clinic in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department has asked the state of Missouri to host a mass vaccination COVID-19 clinic in Buchanan County at the community vaccination clinic.

The St. Joseph Health Department said that state officials have declined Buchanan County of hosting a mass vaccination clinic because of the already existing community clinic put on by Mosaic LifeCare at the East Hills Shopping Center.

"We are not allowed to have a mass vaccination event as well. It's one or the other," said Debra Bradley, the Health Director of the St. Joseph Health Department. "They say that the mass vaccination events with the national guard are received for more rural communities that don't have the ability to do the high throughput clinics."

The community clinic currently administers 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines per week. Bradley said that if the county were able to host a mass vaccination clinic, over double the amount of vaccines could be given out per week to the residents of Buchanan County.

Health department staff say St. Joseph is in need of additional vaccines as residents continue to receive the vaccine. Debra Bradley saying the county does not have enough and that the need is there.

Bradley also mentioned that rural communities across the region are able to host these mass vaccination clinics, saying ig Buchanan County residents aren't able to sign up in time to receive their COVID vaccine, they can travel to the mass vaccination sites across the region to receive the vaccine if they are eligible and able to.

As of February 24, only 8% of Buchanan County has been vaccinated.

