Local opioid addiction treatment center hosts raffle to raise money for free care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local opioid addiction treatment center is hosting a Super Bowl raffle to raise money so patients can continue to receive free care.

The St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing is raffling off a “Super Bowl Party” package for $10 a ticket or 12 tickets for $100. The winner will receive a new 50” Smart TV, Papa John’s pizzas, a $100 Hy-Vee gift card, and a signed Tyreek Hill photo. Wednesday is the last day to buy raffle tickets. The drawing closes at 5:00 p.m. and the winner will be selected at 5:30 p.m.

The St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing is an outpatient treatment center for individuals who are addicted to opioids. Mark Puckett, who opened the clinic two years ago after losing his son to opioid addiction, said the center is treating 250 patients.

Posting to Facebook Tuesday, Puckett said the nonprofit depends on donations and fundraisers to keep services at the center free.

“With the COVID thing it’s been really tough as far as donations go because we haven’t been able to do our fundraisers like we have in the past,” Puckett said.

So far the raffle has raised $1,740 for the center. Raffle tickets can be purchased here.