Local orchard has plenty of real Christmas trees despite national shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When you hear the word Christmas, one of the first words you probably think of is tree. Every family has their own Christmas traditions. But, one of the most popular is picking out a real Christmas tree.

Schweizer Orchards in St. Joseph has more than 80 acres with a variety of trees for families to pick from.

"To go and cut down your own tree we've got scotch and white pine. We also have fir trees and then we also have those same trees available in pre-cut sizes," family owner of Schweizer Orchards Allison Schweizer said.

And the family business is fortunate to have plenty this year amidst a national shortage.

"No, we really haven't noticed anything on our end. We grow our own trees and then we also have a good selection of pre-cut trees so we've got quite a few," Schweizer said.

One of the most important things families think about when picking out the perfect tree is how they will decorate it. Which is one reason why kids love the tradition.

"I like to put on all the ornaments that we have," Gwen Judah said.

And the orchard has kept busy this holiday season with families who come every year, and first timers.

"I think this is our first time, second time, first time," Kaylee, Camden and Kaitlin Holm said.

The family business has more than just trees. Inside you'll find more traditional Christmas decor made by the family right here.

"We just have a great variety of all the grave mounds, wreaths, swags things like that. We can always do something custom if you want. Or, you can choose one of the ones we already have or if there's something you specifically want decorated we can do that for you," Schweizer said.

On weekends the orchard has hay rides to take you over to pick out a tree and next Saturday and Sunday they will have Santa and Mrs. Claus for the kids.