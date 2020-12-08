Local organization donates $2,000 to YWCA's GRIT Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday afternoon, the Missouri Care organization, a medicaid supported group, donated $2,000 to the GRIT Center.

The money will go towards purchasing laptops and tablets, giving teens the opportunity to complete their online learning, apply for jobs, research, and much more.

“And that is what they need and what they want and it’s what brings them in here to us," said Rachel Kretzer, YWCA Family Resources Director. "And while they are here, they just aren’t using the computers, they are talking to our staff members and volunteers and getting to know some adults in their community and finding resources to help them with needs that they may not’ve even known could be met in St. Joe.”

The GRIT Center brings together resources and support for at-risk teenagers, particularly those who are homeless, have insufficient housing and parenting teens. The program offers recreational and educational activities for teens, and provides staff members and mentors to help support the teens in multiple outlet.

“I would come down here and do different workshops with the GRIT Center," Karen Cannon, Missouri Care Community Relations Rep. "I’ve taught sewing, painting, cooking; and I’ve just seen the need that the kids needed for laptops to help with some of their schooling, and so I got with them and decided to do this.”

The GRIT Center opened on July 20, 2020 offering youth ages 12-19 a safe place. The GRIT Center is currently open Monday-Friday 12-6:30 p.m.