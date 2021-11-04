Local organization reacts to new federal vaccine rules

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce says it opposes the guidelines for federal vaccine mandates after the Biden administration announced the official deadline Thursday.

The White House announced some health care workers, federal contractors, and employees at large businesses must be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will implement the rules and outline enforcement. According to OSHA’s proposed new rules, if companies fail to comply, they could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

Chamber staff said they believe this decision should be up to employers, not mandated by the federal government.

"Everybody’s workspace is different and so it could be different for every employer and they should have the right to decide what’s right for themselves and their employees,” said Kristie Arthur, Director of Workforce Development of the St. Joseph Chamber.

Arthur said the Chamber has been reaching out to state and federal officials with local businesses concerns. She said because the workforce is tight right now, businesses are worried this could make things worse.

"We are relaying that information to the officials of the U.S. Government and the state and how employers are feeling about the tight turnaround and the mandate. They do believe that they will lose some employees,” she said.

The organization’s stance echoes the Missouri Chamber of Commerce’s position. The state association released a statement Thursday in firm opposition to the OSHA rules and said, “The Missouri Chamber has always taken a stance against attempts to place new government mandates on employers.”

The statement goes on to say that while the state Chamber opposes mandates, it still strongly encourages vaccination.

“We need more Missourians to get vaccinated so that we can put this pandemic behind us for good,” said Daniel P. Mehan, President/CEO of the Missouri Chamber.

The Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt also announced his opposition to the rules announced Thursday. He said he will file a lawsuit to stop the new requirements from going into effect.

However, the White House appears undeterred. In response to reporter questions about legal challenges to the rules, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said they believed it was within the President’s power to make this decision.

“We're pretty confident the administration clearly has the authority to protect workers and actions announced by the president are designed to save lives and stop the spread of COVID. The DOJ will be defining these laws,” said Jean-Pierre.