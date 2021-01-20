Local organization reacts to historic day for women

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph's Junior League reflects on a historic day for women, as Kamala Harris makes history and becomes the first female to swear in as Vice President of the United States.

The women of Junior League focus on empowering women and working in the community. And today, they reflect on the importance of this historic day for women in the nation and in St. Joseph.

"This is just a great example of showing empowerment to women that it's taken how many years for a woman to be elected into this position and now, little girls can look at this and say 'hey, I can make it to the White House someday," said Emily Wearing, vice president of Junior League. "I think this will kind of be a driving force for when we go out into the community and we're talking to girls about empowerment and leadership. We can point to her and use her as an example. So this is just another person we can add to inspire girls."

Making history as well, Dr. Jill Biden is the only First Lady to continue her day job while her husband, President Joe Biden, holds office. Jill Biden is currently an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.