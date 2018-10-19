Local organizations join fight against breast cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western, Mosaic Life Care and Family Center Farm and Home are coming together to join the fight against breast cancer. The three organizations don't usually have much in common, but breast cancer awareness month is bringing them together in hopes to change the lives of cancer survivors.

Paige Lollar is a self proclaimed breast cancer thriver. "It's empowering," said Lollar, a survivor of breast cancer, "It really is," as a breast cancer survivor she wears the title with pride.

"I'm a fighter, and that makes me so proud to say," Lollar said.

Friends of Lollar call her battle an inspiration,

"To see her thrive the way that she [does] is empowering," said Mel Bachali, assistant manager of Family Center Farm and Home. "She's honestly someone that I look up to."

Stories like Lollar's is why Bachali, is teaming up with Missouri Western and Mosaic Life for Pink Week.

"The goal is simple, Brett Esley, Missouri Western State University Athletics, said. "We sell Pink Week t-shirts with cost of donation, we do ask for $10,"

The three organizations join forces to make it easier for those fighting breast cancer.

"I do love that the community comes together to fight for this cause, because it touches all of our lives," Natalie Redmond, Mosaic Auxiliary Board, said.

in Lollar's case, her diagnosis is only part of the story...

"The first day that i went in for my first chemotherapy treatment , they said 'you can't have treatment, you are pregnant.' That was a total shock to myself, my family, and my doctors,"

The revalation didn't stop Lollar from having her baby who is now five years-old. Lollar admits she didn't get to where she's at alone. The breast center has this organization that, give the funds, and it's just a great an organization" Lollar said.

It's all thanks to a community that's fueled by generosity, and inspired by thrivers.

"We all should be inspirations for those people who are fighting for a reason to live." Bachali said.

Pink Week starts on the 19th and runs till the 27th. Pink t-shirts can be purchased at Family Center Farm and Home, or at Missouri Western home games. all proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Center at Mosaic Life Care.