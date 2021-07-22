Local organizations team up to clean up Krug Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two organizations are joining forces Thursday to make a difference in the community.

Friends of Krug Park is teaming up with the Youth Alliance this afternoon to help make improvements to Krug Park.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers of all ages will help paint the railing and clear the walkway on the south side of the lagoon.

Organizers say the idea is to get kids involved with helping the community and to make the park a better place.

"To give back to the community something that everyone in the community can use and appreciate. To make something that's already beautiful so much more beautiful. Krug park is a crown jewel of the city. Everybody loves it. So anything that we can do to make this place more special than it already is, we're all in for,” Friends of Krug Park Founder Terry Turbak said.

Volunteers are also welcome to join the fun at Krug Park today from 1 p.m. 4 p.m.