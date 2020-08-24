Local parents of SJSD students start Adopt-A-Teacher program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As we inch closer and closer to the start of a school year like no other, local teachers are getting an unexpected boost just in time for the first day of classes.

"We felt like the teachers in St. Joe really needed to know that the community backs them right now," Melanie Douglas, an organizer said.

The initiative, started by Douglas and other parents, allows people to adopt-a-teacher in the St. Joseph School District via a Facebook page.

Douglas said the program allows willing donors to easily see what supplies teachers need.

Teachers post their wish lists on the page, where parents/donors can choose to adopt them, buying the supplies they need for a successful start to the new year.

Douglas said she got the idea from another district and wanted to bring it here, she added that with so much ahead for teachers this year she felt it was the least she could do to help them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put more on the plate for teachers, Douglas said they now have to worry about giving students a quality education while keeping them safe from the virus.

"Some teachers have asked for disposable masks just to keep extra in the room," Douglas said.

douglas says the initiative has already proven beneficial to everyone involved, and her biggest take away is gratitude.

"It's nice seeing the feedback," she added. "Donors like that we're providng the support for the teachers, and the teachers like to show that they are appreciated as well."

Douglas said nearly 500 people have showed up to help adopt teachers in the district since the start of the program two weeks ago.

To join the Adopt-a-Teacher program click here to request an invitation to the Facebook page.