Local patrons react to city's move to close restaurants

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Patrons of local bars and restaurants are reacting after the city's move to close dine-in facilities in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"[It's] good to err on the side of caution," Candy Kelley, a patron of Adam's Bar and Grill said. "This is our favorite place to eat."

Candy and Terry Kelley, regulars who live nearby the restaurant and bar, said they understood the changes being made. They also said they have concerns over what this closure could do to places that may not be able to stay open.

"It’s not getting any better right now," Terry said. "I hate it that these small businesses have to close."

For the restaurants that can stay open, staff said making the switch to an exclusive delivery and carry-out format will be uncharted territory.

"We’re just kinda taking it one day at a time," Whitney Loehnig, owner Adam's Bar and Grill said. "It’s nothing that we’ve ever experienced or planned for."

The Kelleys said it’s important to keep support for local businesses going throughout the 15-day closure.

"People that work here depend on people like us to keep them sustained," Candy said.

They remain hopeful the virus will eventually pass, and life will get back to normal.

"In the meantime, we just have to let it run its course," Terry said.

St. Joseph's restaurant ban will go into effect Thursday, March 19th at 12:01 a.m.