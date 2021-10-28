Local pediatricians prepare for new vaccine approval for young kids.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local pediatrician said she’s ready to provide more vaccinations for kids following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

"We've been eagerly anticipating this," Dr. Sarah Sass, pediatric nurse practitioner, Peacock Pediatrics said.

Dr. Sass said her clinic is hoping the approval process goes quickly, and that she can start giving out the vaccine to young kids in her clinic as soon as next week.

Dr. Sass said many parents have shown interest in the vaccine for older kids ages 12-17 before her clinic received its' first batch.

"We've been helping kids get access to [the vaccine]." Dr. Sass said.

Now that she has the vaccines, she and her staff are hoping to see more people.

The clinic is also busy giving out seasonal flu shots to kids, Dr. Sass said she hopes the release gives people enough time to get both shots.

“I would have liked it to be approved a little bit earlier in the season but better late than never,” Dr. Sass said.



The clinic is holding a drive-thru event Saturday morning 10/30 for kids to receive flu shot vaccinations.