Local pediatricians prepare for new vaccine approval for young kids.

After the FDA recommended the authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, pediatricians are getting ready for an influx of patients.

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local pediatrician said she’s ready to provide more vaccinations for kids following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

"We've been eagerly anticipating this," Dr. Sarah Sass, pediatric nurse practitioner, Peacock Pediatrics said.

Dr. Sass said her clinic is hoping the approval process goes quickly, and that she can start giving out the vaccine to young kids in her clinic as soon as next week.

Dr. Sass said many parents have shown interest in the vaccine for older kids ages 12-17 before her clinic received its' first batch.

"We've been helping kids get access to [the vaccine]." Dr. Sass said.

Now that she has the vaccines, she and her staff are hoping to see more people.
The clinic is also busy giving out seasonal flu shots to kids, Dr. Sass said she hopes the release gives people enough time to get both shots.

“I would have liked it to be approved a little bit earlier in the season but better late than never,” Dr. Sass said. 


The clinic is holding a drive-thru event Saturday morning 10/30 for kids to receive flu shot vaccinations.

Widespread rain is set to continue tonight with moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain fairly constant today in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy tonight with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will slowly start to exit the area overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with a very breezly northerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Sunshine will return again on Saturday helping temperatures back into the lower 60s. Dry conditions will continue on Halloween. Rain chances look to return Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures cool into the 40s.
