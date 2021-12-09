Local pharmacy has plenty of flu shots available

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We're in flu season right now and while some people are still getting their Covid-19 vaccine, some have interest in getting the flu shot too.

"I'd say there's a fair few a lot of times if they're in here for a booster or whatever they'll just go ahead and get their flu shot while they're here," Rogers Pharmacy pharmacist JulieMarie Nickelson said.

Some pharmacies are facing shortages making it hard to give out flu and Covid-19 vaccines, but a local pharmacy in St. Joseph says it hasn't faced any major problems.

Rogers Pharmacy has actually experienced plenty of flu vaccine supply and more interest in the vaccine.

"So last year we noticed an increase in interest in vaccines and we've definitely had the same trend this year. So I would say even more than last which is great because the last thing anyone wants is covid and the flu," Nickelson said.

The one problem they have seen is the high demand for the senior flu vaccine that they run out of quickly.

"So this year thankfully we were able to prepare more for the higher volume. But still, our senior ones basically we go through them within a week of when we get them in stock. So generally we've been able to keep the normal dose in stock perfectly easily," Nickelson said.

One thing they want patients to think about is the holiday season and the higher likelihood of getting either virus if you're around a lot of people, suggesting you get the vaccine if you still need to.

"So the best thing to do, it's still two weeks before the holidays. It takes two weeks for a vaccine to become efficacious, so I'd get in this week if possible," Nickelson said.

And some advice for anyone who's uncertain about getting a flu shot:

"The best thing we can tell is for people to call ahead of time if that's what they're interested in. Any flu shot is better than no flu shot at all," Nickelson said.