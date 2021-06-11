Local pilot subscription box service nearly sells out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new subscription service is boxing up the best of St. Joe.

Northwest Missouri-CSE, Community Supported Entrepreneurs, has created a monthly subscription box filled full of samples to connect the community with neighboring vendors.

Each month, a box features 9 products from an array of 40 local businesses and producers which range from crafts, produce and even tumblers. Co-owner Audrey Wells said this pilot program has been a huge hit.

“We sold out of our subscriptions. Our goal was 20, we well succeeded that goal,” said Audrey Wells, Co-owner of Northwest Missouri-CSE.

The idea of the program is to unite small town shops, entrepreneurs and the cool products they make with customers who may be unaware they can purchase them from their very own neighbors.

Wells said, “A lot of the items that we can buy from boxed stores, we can get from a local producer that we might know exists. Some of these producers you may not have ever heard of, but they’re coming into your home through this box and hopefully you’ll purchase from them again.”

Gina's Cafe is one of the 40 spotlighted businesses.

The little Cosby eatery will be featured in the July Box and KQ2 got a sweet insiders scoop into what she'll be serving.

“It will be a lemon blueberry cheesecake coffee cake,” said Regina Calderwood, owner of Gina's Cafe & Catering.

Gina said this local subscription program is an out of box idea, in a box. She said the service allows smaller businesses like hers to get their name out.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to try products that you normally wouldn’t try. I mean, I would buy one,” said Calderwood.

The June to September pilot program has been so popular that June is already sold out and the remaining months- limited. Founders said it's a tribute to how much the community wants to support local.

“I think we were a little surprised at first, but we are overwhelmed with joy,” said Wells.

Each monthly box costs $60. There's no discount for purchasing all remaining three monthly boxes.

For those interested in snagging the remaining boxes, contact Northwest CSE on their Facebook page.

However, Northwest CSE has Kids Boxes in plenty of supply. These are boxes curated by local kid entrepeneurs hoping to start or grow a business. The boxes aren't geared towards children, just made by them. The kids Box costs $45.