Local police officers play backyard football with kids on Christmas

Basketball is usually the sport on Christmas Day, but for some local kids, it was all about football.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 10:46 PM

With the weather warming up for Christmas, some kids took to the yard to play some football Wednesday and a couple of St. Joseph Police Department officers stopped by to play.

With the weather warming up for Christmas, some kids took to the yard to play some football Wednesday and a couple of St. Joseph Police Department officers stopped by to play. 

Officers Brandon Harrison and Craig Smith took part in the game Wednesday. 

KQ2 viewer Stephanie Grable sent in some photos from the game and said the kids had blast. 

Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.
