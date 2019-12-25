Local police officers play backyard football with kids on Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Basketball is usually the sport on Christmas Day, but for some local kids, it was all about football.
With the weather warming up for Christmas, some kids took to the yard to play some football Wednesday and a couple of St. Joseph Police Department officers stopped by to play.
Officers Brandon Harrison and Craig Smith took part in the game Wednesday.
KQ2 viewer Stephanie Grable sent in some photos from the game and said the kids had blast.
