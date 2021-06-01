Local pools prepare for opening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday's rain was not to blame for the city's pools being closed.

The St. Joseph Aquatic Park and Krug Pool prepare to open this weekend and next Monday.

Park staff say they have had challenges getting lifeguards hired but have offered more incentives to get more signed up.

The Aquatic Park will open Saturday, June 5 and Krug Pool will open Monday, June 7.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, swimmers will be allowed to be in the facilities in three hour sessions.

The Hyde Park Splash Pad is still a couple weeks from opening.

