Local pools prepare for opening

The St. Joseph Aquatic Park and Krug Pool prepare to open for the summer.

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Jun 1, 2021 10:53 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday's rain was not to blame for the city's pools being closed.

The St. Joseph Aquatic Park and Krug Pool prepare to open this weekend and next Monday. 

Park staff say they have had challenges getting lifeguards hired but have offered more incentives to get more signed up.

The Aquatic Park will open Saturday, June 5 and Krug Pool will open Monday, June 7. 

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, swimmers will be allowed to be in the facilities in three hour sessions. 

The Hyde Park Splash Pad is still a couple weeks from opening. 

For more information on St. Joseph's aquatic parks and pools, CLICK HERE

Dense fog has developed across the area and should start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. Today we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures today will warm into the low to mid 70s. Most of today will be dry but a few isolated showers could develop this afternoon. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of Wednesday will be dry but a few showers could develop again during the afternoon hours. The rest of the work week looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the 80s. This weekend looks warm and summer like with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s.
