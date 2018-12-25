Local postal workers help Santa deliver presents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Postal carriers and other mail services may be clocking more overtime hours than the elves at Santa's workshop in 2018.

Post offices across the country plan how to survive the holiday season well before November, said Sam Morgan the postmaster in St. Joseph.

"This is a season that we prepare for all year long," Morgan said. "We've been doing this for 240 years."

White delivery trucks with blue logos stream in and out of the USPS location in St. Joseph during the peak shipping season. Bob Ryser, a veteran postal carrier said the delivery routes can be grueling.

“It’s nothing to have the entire back of my truck completely full on a daily basis," Ryser said. "Me and every other route in town too and it’s just part of our job this time of year.”

Ryser has been a postal carrier with USPS for 30 years. He said each holiday season he delivers more packages than the year before.

Nationwide, USPS expected to deliver some 200 million packages in each of the two weeks leading up to Christmas Eve and more than 900 million since Thanksgiving.

In total, the agency expects to process nearly 16 billion pieces of mail this holiday season.

Ryser said the holiday demand can be stressful but what he gets in return makes it all worth it.

“People are grateful that we are out everyday, six days a week and doing our job like we should," he said.