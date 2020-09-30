Dr. Melinda Kovacs, Associate Professor of Political Science from Missouri Western State University gives her analysis of last night's debate.
Dr. Melinda Kovacs, Associate Professor of Political Science from Missouri Western State University gives her analysis of last night's debate.
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 10:15 AM
Related Content
- Local professor gives a breakdown of the first presidential debate
- Presidential Debate | Live Blog
- Professor Explains Net Neutrality Repeal
- Local Gun Stores React to Recent Debate
- Local Dems watch debate with interest
- 7 takeaways from the CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate
- Second presidential debate moved to Miami after original host pulls out due to coronavirus concerns
- First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interruptions
- A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases
- Professor Running for Missouri State House
Scroll for more content...