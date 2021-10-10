Local pumpkin patches avoid fears of a pumpkin shortage

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) Ellen Johnson and her family said love coming to the Crockett Farms pumpkin patch.

"We do this every year we just love it out here we've made it probably for the last ten years," Johnson said.

Her family isn't the only one exploring their local pumpkin patch on a Sunday in early October. Many people are on the search for their perfect pumpkin.

Andrea Crockett of Crockett Farms said there's no shortage at her patch. The farm prides itself on offering a wide variety of different kinds of pumpkins to choose from.

Crockett Farms managed to avoid real concerns other places that sell pumpkins are running into this year. Nationwide shipping shortages coupled with harsh weather this summer are spelling out a much shorter crop, which may lead to higher prices.

"We have it right at our fingertips," Crockett said. "We have about a 20-acre pumpkin patch and we raise all of our own so we don't have to worry about getting them shipped.

Without the need for relying on shipping, the farm is able to keep more families like the Johnson's entertained.

"Everybody's always really fascinated with all the colors all the shapes all the sizes," Crockett said.

"We just have a blast looking at all of them and picking out our favorite ones," Johnson said.

The pumpkin patch at Crockett Farms is open from now until October 31.

Schweizer Orchards also grows their own pumpkins and is also well-stocked for the season.