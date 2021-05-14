Local reaction following efforts to start drug monitoring program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state’s movement towards a statewide prescription drug monitoring program is a major step in the fight against drug abuse according to those in the fight against drug addiction in St. Joseph.

"It’s honestly some of the best news that we’ve gotten in a while." JulieMarie Nickelson, Rogers Pharmacy said.

Missouri has been the only state without a drug monitoring program at the state level for nearly the past decade.

Smaller programs have attempted to fill the void across the show-me state, one monitoring program from St. Louis was brought to St. Joseph over three years ago by Nickelson and has proven effective.

"We’ve definitely had a much easier time catching patients who need an intervention from their provider sooner." She said.

The St. Louis based program has expanded to 85% of the state.

As attention towards a potential statewide program grows, Mark Puckett, of the St. Kolbe Puckett Center for healing said there could be a negative impact initially.

Puckett said as doctors and pharmacies cease distributing prescriptions, those who are addicted may turn to the streets for their drug of choice.

"Just because you take it away doesn’t mean that they’re gonna stop," Puckett said.

The push to get drugs off the street is personal for Puckett, who lost his son to an overdose. He said the problem is bigger than many may realize, and the best way to combat the issue is with a detox center.

"If you do an inpatient where you can hold them there for two or three days until they can get into a treatment center, that’s gonna save lives." Puckett said.

More than 30 overdose deaths were predicted to occur in Buchanan county this year. The new drug monitoring program would replace the one based in St. Louis.