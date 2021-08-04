Clear
Local reaction following parks tax vote

After the passage of the city's parks tax, supporters of the city's parks along with the parks department are ready to get to work.

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 10:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Terry Turbak, the founder of the friends of Krug Park, is hopeful the city’s new parks tax will go a long way toward keeping the park beautiful.

"We are thrilled that the tax passed," She said. 

Turbak hopes to be a helping hand.

"We want to be able to contribute to the parks system and to the parks department’s labor force so that they can get more done," Turbak said. 

Money generated from the new tax will not only go towards the park, Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph Parks, and Rec director said it will spread far and wide throughout the parks system.

"Everything is going to be touched in some way," He said. 

Kempf said a lot of the money generated from the tax will go towards improvements to facilities such as Phil Welch Stadium and neighboring Bode Ice Arena. 

There are also plans to improve equipment within the department, something Kempf said is a must. 

"We have to upgrade our equipment," He said.  "We want to make sure that the equipment that our folks are going out on is good quality and is capable of doing the job." 

Kempf and Turbak both said the future for city parks and facilities ran by the department, now looks brighter.

"There is a lot of support for the parks here in town," Turbak said.  "Everyone here uses treasures these parks, and we use them all the time."

The Missouri Theater is also set to receive improvements from the new parks tax.  The tax has a 10-year sunset and is expected to generate around $50 to $60 million.

