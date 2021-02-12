Local reaction to CDC's recommendation to double mask

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local reaction concerning the Centers for Disease Control's new suggestion to wear two masks is mixed.

According to the CDC, a snug fit is key to proper mask wearing,

"The point of double masking is really to create two masks to help add more seal around your airway." Dr. Steve Stites, University of Kansas Health System said.

Local health officials agreed with the CDC saying the extra barrier could significantly cut virus spread.

"The purpose of the mask is to seal those droplets in so that you’re not spreading them to other people," Connie Werner, clinic supervisor, St. Joseph Health Dept. said.

Others had a very different reaction to the suggestion, Donna Ford, who works at Dollar Tree said she’s over it.

"You gotta be kidding me!" Ford said. "I can’t do a regular mask because if I have to start touching my nose, I tend to hyperventilate and go into an anxiety attack."

While she said she takes the virus very seriously, Ford added that the suggestion to wear two masks does not account for those with respiratory issues that can prevent them from wearing just one mask.

"Think of your seniors," Ford said. "Think of your community, not everybody can wear a double mask."

Health officials said the end goal is proper protection from Covid-19 and not restriction of airflow to the body.

"We still want you to be able to breathe, we just want you to have as much protection as possible and you in turn help protect the community." Werner said.

Health officials also added recently discovered variants of the virus likely was a factor in releasing the new suggestion to double mask.