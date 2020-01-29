Local repairmen offers tips for pothole protection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) December through April means pothole season in St. Joseph, and drivers say they can be a real pain.

"It’s typical for St. Joe," Crystal Russel, a driver said.

After a rough year of potholes in 2019. Street crew officials said this year’s round is more manageable.

Officials said a less active winter season overall made it easier for them to stay on top of the potholes, however, for drivers unfortunate enough to come across a bad pothole it could mean a trip to the repair shop.

"I’ve had to replace a tire and a rim," Rebecca Ford, a driver said.

Dale Eaton, repairman at Collision Repair Specialists said. "if it’s a good size, has a sharp edge and the tire actually gets into the hole, that’s when it will create the damage."

Eaton said the cost for a new tire is at least $80 and repair estimates for suspension damage can get as high as $1,600, he shared some tips on how to best protect vehicles from pothole damage.

He said to pay attention to surroundings on the road at all times and avoid potholes when possible, he added if there are numerous potholes and going through one can't be avoided, drivers should slow down.

Streets officials said it's difficult to tell how bad this year's pothole season will be,

"It’s just gonna have to depend on what the rest of the winter holds for us." Keven Schneider said.

Staff at Collision Repair Specialists said if you hit a particularly bad pothole its always a good idea to check vehicle alignment to catch any potential damage to a vehicle.