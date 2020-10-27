Local restaurant donates Halloween goodie bags to area kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The COVID-19 pandemic has scaled back countless celebrations and holidays this year, but with Halloween inching closer, one local restaurant decided to "treat" some area kids to a surprise.

On Monday, J C Wyatt House, an American restaurant in St. Joseph, donated 30 Halloween-themed goodie bags to the kids enrolled in CAP St. Joe's Head Start program.

“When I went out to the car, I thought it was going to be your typical goodie bag with like, pencils. It really blew my mind because they really outdid themselves,” said Madeline Smith, Center Manager for Midtown HeadStart.

The jumbo "kid-sized" treat bags were filled to the brim with spooky masks, hats, decorations, fake tattoos and the fan favorite, stickers.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has put children through numerous challenges this year: changing school, playing with friends and candy-filled holidays, J C Wyatt House wanted to make Halloween as "normal" as possible.

Jim Pallone, Co-owner of J C Wyatt House said in a written statement to KQ2:

"Halloween has always been one of our favorite Holidays. Since opening the J C Wyatt House the need to give back to the community has been a priority. Doing something for Children for the Halloween Season amidst the pandemic seemed like a great way to give back. We’d also like to thank the staff at Empower U for helping to coordinate this effort."

Head Start caregivers said watching the kids open their goodie bags reminded them life can still be fun even during this crazy time.

“I think we can still enjoy things as long as we take the precautions,” said Smith.

Children absent Monday morning opened their donated Halloween treat bags Tuesday.