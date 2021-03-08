Local restaurant reacts to possible I-229 renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The plan to revamp the I-299 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph has been an ongoing project for over tow years now.

As the process to design the perfect remodel, local restaurants react to how that will effect downtown traffic.

"I actually really like the current bridge," said Dee Marriot, the owner of Jake's Steakhouse and Sports Bar. “It’s such an easy access to downtown, where people can just avoid all the traffic, avoid going around to the east side, they can just come down to this side and dive off for downtown and be within a few blocks of wherever their destination is.”

Besides owning Jake's Steakhouse, Marriot is part-owner of Boudreaux's restaurant, and her biggest concern on the published possible designs is semi-truck traffic moving onto downtown streets.

So far, Mo-Dot has several alternative plans to what could be the new plan for I-229, the most recent design coming at the end of February that the city and Metropolitan Planning Organizations of Missouri are all on board with.

"The city has decided that they will really like to pursue this one, and so, that's kind of where we're at right now," said Shannon Kusilek, a member of Mo-Dot. "

The new plan would call for replacing part of 229 with a new four-lane boulevard. The new alternative ould remove a stretch of 229 between 36-Highway and McArthur Drive. An intersection at Charles and Edmond, and ramps at St. Joseph Avenue would allow access to downtown St. Joseph from 229.

"Since they want to pursue this one, we'll partner with them to try and see if we can get this through. If this does meet with the purpose and needs statement of the actual study--which we think it does--we do have some more investigation to continue to move forward as one of the alternates."

Mo-Dot officials say the next step in the process is to have outside parties evacuate the design, and once the final renderings are complete, the new alternative will be presented again later in the summer.

The project is projected to cost $30 to $50 million.

To view full details of the alternative plans, click here.