Local restaurants prepare for Valentine's Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local restaurants are preparing for another holiday as Valentine's Day arrives this weekend.

The Frederick Inn Steakhouse is booking up fast as they say this is one of their biggest weekends of the year.

"We have some that have actually been booked a year ago," said Amber McKnight, owner of the Frederick Inn Steakhouse. "As we get closer too, the phone continues to ring, so we're happy about that."

Despite the phone constantly ringing to make a reservation, McKnight is worried that the increasingly cold weather will turn people away this year. "The weather kind of scares me a little bit, so I'm hoping that holds off and doesn't put a damper on things but Saturday night we've got a lot coming in, so, we're excited about that."

One couple has said the cold weather will most likely keep them at home this Valentine's Day, while another decided to celebrate early, but for other reasons.

"We're coming to Frederick Inn," said Shanen Middendorf. She and her husband had their Valentine's Day lunch on Thursday afternoon wedding rehearsal dinner almost 13 years ago."

Along with the winter weather, the pandemic is forcing restaurants to adjust for the upcoming weekend of celebrating love. Frederick Inn said they are not allowing walk-ins this year like they have done in the past, and will only accept reservations.

"We're going to try and do reservations only this year to give the customers who have been here before something different."

Frederick Inn is offering a two-for-$32 special all weekend long.

To make a reservation, call 816-364-5151. They are also offering curb-side pickup.