Local restaurants prepare for busy weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mother's Day weekend is expected to bring extra business to local restaurants.

"We are expecting a really busy weekend," David Torres,owner of La Mesa Mexican Restaurant said.

Torres added that he has confidence in his customers' compliance with safety concerns, but with Covid-19 cases ticking upward and vaccination rates low, the St. Joseph Health Department wants to remind people that the virus is still out there.

"This virus is not going anywhere," Debra Bradley, director St. Joseph Health Dept. said. "It’s up to each individual person to take personal responsibility to protect each other."

Bradley suggests thinking outside the box when celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend, saying people should consider holding events outdoors whether at restaurants or in their own homes.

As the vaccination rate in Buchanan county still hovers just below 20%, she urges people to take advantage of it so that dining in can be less risky.

"We can do more if we can get people vaccinated," She said. "The vaccine really is the key to some freedoms."

Torres said he knows many will still be visiting their favorite restaurants this weekend and still stresses the importance of taking precautions while at the same time assuring customers that it’s okay to dine in public again

"We are safe in the restaurants, everywhere!" He said.

Bradley reminds the public to take advantage of the vaccination clinics being offered at the Civic Arena weekly. She said the department aims to extend appointments to evenings and weekends to accommodate more people.