Local restaurant sees customers return after a year of the pandemic has gone by

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As vaccinations continue to rollout in Buchanan County, local businesses and restaurants are starting to see some familiar faces for the first time in a year.

Local restaurant Le Peep, is one favorite in town that the staff say regular customers are starting to return again.

"In the last probably 2 or 3 weeks, we've seen faces we haven't seen for close to a year," said Holly Keller, staff at Le Peep.

Keller believes that the vaccine is a big part of why their regular customers are coming back. "It makes us happy that we get to wait on a lot of people and the customers are happy. Like yesterday I've seen 3 or 4 faces that I haven't seen in a year. Even this past weekend there was faces that we haven't see. It was nice to see them back, and they were happy to be back."