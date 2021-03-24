Clear
Local restaurant sees customers return after a year of the pandemic has gone by

"They're just thrilled...and they're glad to be back at Le Peep again. So it's great."

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 10:24 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As vaccinations continue to rollout in Buchanan County, local businesses and restaurants are starting to see some familiar faces for the first time in a year.

Local restaurant Le Peep, is one favorite in town that the staff say regular customers are starting to return again.

"In the last probably 2 or 3 weeks, we've seen faces we haven't seen for close to a year," said Holly Keller, staff at Le Peep.

Keller believes that the vaccine is a big part of why their regular customers are coming back.  "It makes us happy that we get to wait on a lot of people and the customers are happy. Like yesterday I've seen 3 or 4 faces that I haven't seen in a year. Even this past weekend there was faces that we haven't see. It was nice to see them back, and they were happy to be back."

