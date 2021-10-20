Clear
Local retailers react to shipping shortages

The effects of the nationwide shipping shortages have local businesses concerned.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Effects from nationwide shipping shortages are being felt from the top down, and now local retailers are growing more concerned. 

Dana Massin, the owner of Manic Snail, a card and gift shop downtown, said while there are no immediate shortages in her store she continues to monitor the situation.

"We've been seeing some e-mails here and there about planning ahead," She said. "It's something the vendors are definitely talking about and asking us as retailers to prepare for." 

While the shortages are impacting retailers, they'll also have an impact on shoppers, Massin shared some tips for those looking to make their holiday shopping go as smooth as possible this year.

"Starting early is definitely a good idea," She said.  "It's a great opportunity to explore what your local businesses have to offer."

Massin said she hasn't seen any shipping shortages directly impacting her store, though she added she's keeping a close eye on the situation over the next few months.

Massin said she still remains optimistic about the holiday shopping season this year.

