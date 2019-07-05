Local runner participates in 5K two weeks after surgery to remove cancerous tumors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Beth Kar loves to run, but when she went in for a doctor's appointment, she received news that would change her life.

"I was supposed to be going in for an MRA for the shoulder that just wouldn't go away and got to the hospital and they said you're going to ER," Kar said.

Doctors discovered Kar had cancer in her spine and liver.

"I ended up with surgery where they removed two large tumors off of my spine," Kar said.

Kar underwent surgery two weeks ago, but that wasn't going to stop her from taking part in the July 4 Firecracker 5K.

"Beth is a well-known runner in St. Joe," Susanne Mrkvicka said.

Kar showed up Thursday morning ready to do what she could.

"I wanted to do this race and it's also very close to my house," Kar said. "My house is just up the road and I have run and walked this path with my mom and Darren hundreds of times, so it was important to me because it's a familiar course—my home course."

Kar started off by walking the first part of the race, used a wheelchair for a bit, but for the last few hundred feet, she got up and walked across the finish line with her family by her side.