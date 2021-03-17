Clear
Local senior living center celebrates a holiday for the first time in a year

St. Patrick's Day marks the first day in a year that all residents were able to celebrate a holiday together at Corby Place Retirement Community.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 9:35 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It may be St. Patrick's Day, but that's not the only cause for celebration over at Corby Place.

St. Patrick's Day marks the first day in a year that all residents were able to celebrate a holiday together. Residents gathered for a traditional Irish meal, music and games, along with a surprise visit from a leprechaun.

"Today we're going to five or six different facilities in the city and we're bringing a leprechaun and some gold chocolate coins and we're bringing lots of smiles and cheers," said Dave Hugger, the Chaplin of Lumicare Hospice. "This is the first time we've been allowed to come into a building since this whole COVID thing, and it's been so much fun seeing faces light up when we walk into a room and being able to talk and great people," added Amy Warden of Lumicare.

Visitors are now allowed in once again into Corby Place for the first time since last spring.

Hugger added, "This morning already we've been in rooms of people with tears in their eyes."

