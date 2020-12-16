Clear
Local shipping center sees major increase in business this holiday season

"It's better to get it out as early as possible, so it's sitting under their tree and not on a dock," said Goin' Postal owner Rhonda Blaylock.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 9:22 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A major shipping frenzy is happening in America right now.

Goin' Postal is a local shipping company that is experiencing its busiest time of the year ever. 

"It's been extra busy this time of year because everybody is having to ship things because getting to go because of the COVID and various lockdowns and travel restrictions across the country," said Goin' Postal owner Rhonda Blaylock. "But we do ask if you need to get it out, you need to get it out this week. Next week is going to be three-day, two-day, or overnight to guarantee it gets there by Christmas."

Goin' Postal is open from 9 to 6 everyday and closed on Sunday. 

