Local shop unlocks secrets of CBD oil

(St. Joseph,MO) Missouri’s relationship with the marijuana plant is changing.While Missourians are studying up on marijuana initiatives before the November election, several hemp derived businesses are already popping up around the state.

"Hemp has been around a long time and the Farm Bill of 2018 pretty much made hemp legal again. Farmers can grow it, but it is regulated as far as the THC," Nurse Practitioner Sandy Lopez-Kemerling said.

The newly reformed hemp legislation is paving the way for businesses like American Shaman to sell hemp derived products.

Kathleen Wade and her husband both had lyme disease and after six years of treatment a friend introduced her to cannaoil, or CBD for her pain. After taking the oil regularly Wade said her quality of life drastically improved and she soon set out to share that new knowledge of CBD with other people by opening several American Shaman stores across the Midwest.

“This is not a head shop, this is not a smoke shop. [For] most people, the confusion and the hesitancy is that they feel that it’s marijuana,” Wade said.

Wade said the biggest problem is that most people mistake CBD for the chemical THC and are worried they will become inebriated.

"You've got two sisters. You've got the marijuana sister and you're got the hemp sister. Marijuana is high in THC, which is what gets you high, and low in CBD. Hemp plants are high in CBD and low in THC," Wade said.

American Shaman at 402 Felix St, sell oils pulled from the hemp plant with low levels of THC.

"The hemp plant usually has about 0.3-0.4 percent THC in it, so you cannot get high on CBD," Wade said.

CBD doesn’t have to be smoked.American Shaman sells CBD bath bombs, candy, oils and even pet treats. Cannaboil hasn’t been medically proven by the FDA to cure disease, but Kemerling said many patients still take it for chronic pain.

"There is a lot of studies being done as far as it's effect with chronic inflammation,pain, diabetes, alzheimer's, anxiety, different mood changing disorders, even there are studies being done to show where CBD oil helps decrease the spread of cancer in some patients,"Kemerling said.

Wade said the American Shaman store in Leavenworth, Kansas, is frequented by area veterans.

“We have a lot of veterans who come in for PTSD, they also come in for phantom limb pain,” Wade said.

The new legalization of hemp and hemp products means the research is still limited, but Kemerling said the research that has been done is promising.

"The research that has been done so far has shown virtually no hazardous side effects whats so ever,"Kemerling said.

In Missouri it’s legal to sell 0.3 THC levels in cannaboils, but in Kansas CBD oils must have zero THC in the product. Wade said the low level THC products shouldn’t register on a drug test if taken properly, but when taken outside store guidelines, it is still possible to test positive for THC on a drug test.

Kemerling feels the research being done with CBD and non-THC hemp could help a lot of people.

"History has shown, and some of the research that has already been done has proven that it does have benefits that we need to tap into,"Kemerling said.

Kemerling and Wade both recommend patients consult their doctor before using any CBD products.