Local shop sells hundreds of chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine's Day

A local candy store plans to sell nearly 300 pounds of chocolate covered strawberries this year.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST.JOSEPH,MO) On Valentine’s Day a chocolate covered strawberry can be a pretty popular gift, but one local candy store plans to sell nearly 300 pounds of strawberries this year. On February 14, the St. Joseph Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory does more business than nearly any other day of the year.

Assistant Manager Kailyn Bauer said she began working at 4:30a.m. Thursday morning to start preparing nearly 100 orders that had already been place for the day.

Bauer said the company orders fresh strawberries from the local Hy-Vee.

"We usually try to find the strawberries a good two weeks before just to make sure we have them and everything for Valentines Day,” Bauer said. “We have to make sure we are able to get them. This year we got long stem strawberries, which is really exciting, they are absolutely beautiful strawberries.”

Tennyson Clary has been working at Rocky Mountain for the past three years and said Valentine’s Day is always something the store plans for weeks in advance.

"All week and all last week we've been making product; apples, strawberries, promoting strawberries just getting ready for the big rush,” Clary said. "We make our caramel, we decorate those. We do stuff like thistles. We do strawberries. We dip cherries. We do pretzels. We do some bark, which is just solid chocolate.We have quite a few other things that we dip,random things like Twinkies, marshmallows."

The staff plans to have a busy day at the candy shop, but says they want to make sure they have something there to satisfy every kind of sweet tooth this Valentine’s Day.

"Valentine's Day is full of goodies; sweets, chocolate, you can never go wrong with chocolate,” Bauser said.

Aspen Leaf Yogurt, the sister business of Rocky Mountain, will also be offering a special $4 all-you-can-fill cup for Valentine’s Day.

