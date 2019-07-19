Clear
Local Group Lays Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A local faith-based youth group had the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for over 400,000 service members.

The New Generation Singers performs at various venues throughout the year but during the summer the group heads out on a 15-day tour. Each year the trip includes performances, activities, museum visits, and shows.

This year was an extra special trip. The youth group had the honor to participate in a public wreath ceremony. The ceremonies are limited to one group per day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

New Generation selected four people from the group to lay the wreath.

