Local store experiences new technology to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As we continue in the long-haul of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies continue to invent new technology to help prevent the spread.

St. Joseph's Hyvee store is one location that is experiencing new technology first-hand, to help prevent the spread even at the grocery store.

A Minnesota based company called IZZA Manufacturing has created a Sterile Cart system. Two of the systems are located in St. Joseph's Hyvee store.

“We’re pretty happy about it to be honest with you. It’s pretty exciting, said Dillon Urich, a manager at Hyvee. "Definitely, an eye-catcher walking in here, seeing that it’s in here, making sure that everything is clean.”

The Sterile Cart system is a machine that cleans grocery store carts in a matter of seconds and is designed specifically to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

According to Kristin Davidson of Ultra Green Packaging who distributes the Sterile Cart systems, says the system used a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus.

An employee at Hyvee said "basically what we have to do is just bring the carts in, run them through the machine. We still have to wipe them down because there’s a mist that comes down and covers the whole cart. So we still have to do the wiping down of the carts. But now the whole cart is being cleaned. Instead, before, it was just bits and pieces of it like on the front and top.”

The Sterile Cart systems are currently at selected Hyvee locations.