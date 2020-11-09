Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local store experiences new technology to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

St. Joseph's Hyvee store is one location that is experiencing new technology first-hand, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Sterile Cart system is a machine that cleans grocery store carts in a matter of seconds and is designed specifically to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As we continue in the long-haul of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies continue to invent new technology to help prevent the spread.

St. Joseph's Hyvee store is one location that is experiencing new technology first-hand, to help prevent the spread even at the grocery store.

A Minnesota based company called IZZA Manufacturing has created a Sterile Cart system.  Two of the systems are located in St. Joseph's Hyvee store. 

“We’re pretty happy about it to be honest with you. It’s pretty exciting, said Dillon Urich, a manager at Hyvee.  "Definitely, an eye-catcher walking in here, seeing that it’s in here, making sure that everything is clean.”

The Sterile Cart system is a machine that cleans grocery store carts in a matter of seconds and is designed specifically to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

According to Kristin Davidson of Ultra Green Packaging who distributes the Sterile Cart systems, says the system used a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus.

An employee at Hyvee said "basically what we have to do is just bring the carts in, run them through the machine. We still have to wipe them down because there’s a mist that comes down and covers the whole cart. So we still have to do the wiping down of the carts. But now the whole cart is being cleaned. Instead, before, it was just bits and pieces of it like on the front and top.”

The Sterile Cart systems are currently at selected Hyvee locations. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday. The possibility for some heavy rain is there for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories