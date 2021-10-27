Clear
Local store finds ways to stay on top of shipping chain issues headed into holidays

"We've never had shipping problems like we're having now," said Jamie Withrow, the owner of Jamie's Secret Garden.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 8:22 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas shopper may have to begin searching for those special presents earlier than usual this year.

In a recent KQ2 report, the nationwide supply chain issues continue to slow down shipments, stalling the arrival of favorite holiday presents. 

Jamie's Secret Garden, a local store in St. Joseph, has been prepping for the backup shipments in order to please their customers in time for the holiday shopping season.

"We have a lot of merchandise," said Jamie Withrow, owner of Jamie's Secret Garden. "I've been ordering two to three times more than I need, just being thankful when anything comes in."

Withrow said she's never had shipping problems before like she's experiencing now, saying it's like trying to change a tire while driving a car. Withrow having to overcompensate on orders all year.

"We order way a year in advance," said Withrow. "But I'm now working on ordering two years in advance to try and get product in, is my new plan."

Luckily, Jamie's Secret Garden has seen great numbers at the start of this holiday season. The decor store kicked off their annual Open House event on Tuesday, and the flow of customers continues to increase.

"So we send out our mailing list and let people know that we are already for Christmas so people can start preparing their hearts and homes for the new season coming," said the owner.

Loyal customers have been shopping for years at Jamie's Secret Garden and enjoy getting ready for the holiday's with Jamie.

"She has a lot of unique stuff that you don't always see everywhere else," said Jan Thompson, a loyal customer. "And she has such wonderful decorating talents and we like to see what she's done."

Jamie Withrow could not be more thankful for her loyal customers, as she is able to provide joy to those in St. Joseph during the holiday season. 

Jamie's Secret Garden is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.


