Clear

Local store selling t-shirts to raise money for flood victims

The Mark-It t-shirt store in St. Joseph is offering a special flood "Midwest Strong" t-shirt in efforts to raise money for flood victims.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mark-It t-shirt store in St. Joseph is offering a special flood "Midwest Strong" t-shirt in efforts to raise money for flood victims.

The store is offering the shirt at the store and 50 percent of all proceeds from the sales of the shirt will be going towards the United Way's food relief effort.

Korey Massey, manger of the Mark-It store, says that she was inspired to do something to help after her family lost everything during the flood of 1993.

"In the Midwest, its just been the most devastating area right now and so we just want to make sure if and when things happen that we can help people," she said.

The store is located at 2239 N. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. Could hear some rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is also possible. It will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events