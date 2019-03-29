Local store selling t-shirts to raise money for flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mark-It t-shirt store in St. Joseph is offering a special flood "Midwest Strong" t-shirt in efforts to raise money for flood victims.

The store is offering the shirt at the store and 50 percent of all proceeds from the sales of the shirt will be going towards the United Way's food relief effort.

Korey Massey, manger of the Mark-It store, says that she was inspired to do something to help after her family lost everything during the flood of 1993.

"In the Midwest, its just been the most devastating area right now and so we just want to make sure if and when things happen that we can help people," she said.

The store is located at 2239 N. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph.