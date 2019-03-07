Local students take part in US Army Olympic Wrestling Meet and Greet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Local students met and interacted with a former wrestling champion and a 2020 Olympic wrestling hopeful Thursday.

"A lot of the students were in awe," US Army Sgt. Christopher Michael Irvin said.

The interaction was part of the US Army Olympic Wrestling Meet and Greet. The program allows high school students to learn about other ways to continue their athletica careers outside of traditional college.

"To show them that there is an alternate route, outside of your traditional going to college because we all know that a lot of the students, may or may not make it to that level," Irvin said. "We're showing them that we're putting another card on their table to show them that there is another way to get to the goal and still compete and have that fire."

For former national champion wrestler and the No. 2 wrestler in the United States, Mike Fuennffinger it was an opportunity to chase his dreams of competing in the Olympics—which is his goal for 2020 in Tokoyo.

"To compete at that high level and the army has taken me everywhere from international tournaments to getting my gear and funding— to perform at that top level is just a blessing and I can't thank the Army enough," Fuenffinger said.

And in recent years, the Army has seen an influx in women competing in wrestling and former wrestling champion and women's coach, Jermain Hodge, wrestling is a sport for anyone.

"Now that the word is out there, they said 'yeah, this is what I want to do' and what a thrill to grab somebody, put them on their head and get your hand raised," Hodge said.