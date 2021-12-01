Local teachers receive Apple Seed grants

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It is the season of giving.

Wednesday morning, led by foundation board member Ben Byrde, the St. Joseph School District Foundation delivered good news to 13 teachers in the district as part of the annual Apple Seed Grant Program.

Members of the “Surprise Patrol” led by foundation board member Ben Byrde, stopped by schools district wide, awarding $25,729 of grant money in total.

“Oh my gosh, I was so excited. I was not expecting this at all,” said Tracy Hull, an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher at the Early Learning Center.

For the past 25 years, the St. Joseph School District Foundation has been awarding educators with grant funding to provide additional learning opportunities that would not be available to students based on current school or district funds. The Apple Seed Grant allows teachers and staff members to submit an application outside of the box, in hopes to receive the funding that will advance the learning environment in their classroom.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed and excited to be able to have funding to go in and co-create items with my class and give them the opportunity to do awesome things that they wouldn’t have otherwise," said Lacy Cunningham, a 5th grade Math Teacher at Hosea Elementary.

Cunningham's grant will go towards an iPad Pro and Apple Pen to assist her students solving math problems.

“What they’ll be able to do is–there’s a program on there that they can record on their screen as they’re writing to create a video teaching math and record their voice as they’re doing it," said Cunningham. "So, they’ll be able to create lasting resources for them and future classes.”

For those at the Early Childhood Center, Tracy Hull is excited to provide a a sensory walk for her students.

"We got cricut vinyl so we can make different areas in our cafe and in the hallways for our kids to walk forwards and backwards and do some midline crossing and stuff to help their bodies regulate when they need that," said Hull. "I can’t wait to see what the kids do with this. I think it’s going to be an enormous asset to our teaching and activities and things for our kiddos, especially when we can't go outside. You know, they don’t get the gross-motor (skills) as well if we’re outside at recess. So, I’m so excited for them to use it and learn these new skills with our sensory walk.”

The 13 grants range all across the district:

1. Central High School, Tracy Verduzco, $4,794.00, Lingo Pens: Objective is to improve overall literacy and learning of core content material for English Language Learners by allowing students access to written

information in their home language.

2. Central High School, Sherry Russell, $951.92, Daily Life Skills: Objective is to create a facility that will allow Daily Living Skills and Job Development students to build their skills for maintaining a household

such as meal planning, shopping, food prep, etc.

3. Lafayette High School, Adrienne Chleborad, $3,459.30, Translators for Inclusion: Objective is for English Language Learners to participate in real-time, live conversations with teacher and other students in class through a device that translates orally and in writing.

4. Robidoux Middle School, Annie Ray and Melissa Corey, $1,350.00, Novel Nation: Objective is to decrease decline in reading scores/proficiency that occur to summer months, connect students with community resources for reading materials and increase student reading engagement.

5. Robidoux Middle School, Melissa Corey, $1,730.00, Biblio Bags for Teens: Objective is to increase reading engagement by providing students with texts that are timely, relevant, and diverse in a themed bag.

6. Truman Middle School, Charisse Giseburt, $543.11, LED Learning: Objective is to provide LED color changing rope lights in classrooms to impact how students feel and function.

7. Bode Middle School, Amy Mayes, $832.34, Bode Chefs: Objective to create a cooking unit for students in Life Skills to grasp concepts such as kitchen safety, cooking procedures, basic food prep.

8. Bode Middle School , Emily Swanson, $2,483.07, Bode Pantry: Objective is to establish a school pantry to distribute food and other necessities to students to alleviate stress associated with short term food insecurity and financial constraints.

9. Carden Park Elementary, Kelly Robb, $5,507.46, Hands on Fractions: Objective is to build fractional number sense and fluency in all students in grades 3-6 through the use of common manipulative in a three-step approach that is highly effective in teaching math concepts.

10. Parkway Elementary, Lori Garza, $1,839.00, Campaigning for Peace & Integrity: Objective is to allow students the opportunity to apply and teach peace and integrity while encouraging genuine friendships through honesty and empathy.

11. Hosea Elementary, Lacy Cunningham, $928.00, Partners in Learning: Objective is for students to create videos that help with develop deeper understanding of content, higher order thinking, ownership in their learning and engagement.

12. Early Learning Center, Tracy Hull, $473.28, Self-Regulation Path: Objective is to give early learners a designated space to self regulate their emotions.

13. Virtual Academy, Jennifer Schoeberl, $837.37, Let's Make Music: Objective is to provide a musical makerspace for students to have hands-on opportunities to create and compose their own music.