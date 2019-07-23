Local teen brings analytics to St. Joseph Mustangs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Trevor Madison grew up with a fascination for math and he's using that love to help out the St. Joseph Mustangs.

"When Trevor has stats from last year, the ways these guys are approaching their hitting and we set up how we're going to attack a hitter based on what Trevor tells us," Mustangs pitching coach Preston Bailey said.

Madison is just 17-years-old and has created an algorithm that projects the team's lineup, winning percentage, and pitching and hitting performance.

"Statistics were in baseball before that, but that really kind of unlocked the door for the general fan to understand the analytics part of it and sabermetrics was kind of all about," Madison said.

The Mustangs have been successful for its 11 years as a club, but now the team knows it can get even better because of what Madison brings to the team.

"The game is changing and I think for the better and to have someone who's mind is going that way is very beneficial for the program," Bailey said.

The Mustangs will play in the M.I.N.K. League Playoffs Wednesday night at Phil Welch Stadium.