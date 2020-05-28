Local thrift stores seeing a spike in donations post shutdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local thrift stores are booming with donations.

Goodwill's chief operations officer, Trent Wunstel said,“ The volume of each donation is much larger,” at their St. Joseph location.

One local thrift shop, Pivotal Point, said their donations have also spiked since the citywide shutdown was lifted on May 4th



“Yes, we have had a big jump in donations. Although, a lot of that was because every thrift store was closed. Luckily, our donors were holding on to their donations and bringing them to us,” said Melissa Frakes, executive director of Pivotal Point.

The reason behind the spike in donations? Spring cleaning.

Second-hand shops said their donors spent most of their time in quarantine cleaning out their closets, creating a stockpile of donations ready to go.

“People were home, they were cleaning the house and so that has made a big difference for us,”said Frakes.

Goodwill said the increase in donations doesn't come as too much of a surprise as, “People have been storing up their donations since March.”

Pivotal Point said the jump in donations is a relief as their finances took a significant hit from the coronavirus shutdown.

“We lost over a 7-8 week period of time, between sales and the loss of the grant from Mosaic for urban mission, almost $80,000,” said Frakes.

With many families facing unemployment, second-hand shops said they're here to help.

“We know there is going to be more people. The face of what poverty is going to look like could be you or me or someone we know, a friend or coworker has lost a job or has been sick and we’re here to help those people,” said Frakes.

Both Goodwill and Pivotal Point said they're following CDC guidelines.

Employees are wearing face masks, stores are encouraging social distancing and limiting store occupancy.

Goodwill also said they're selling older donations first, allowing the freshest donations to quarantine before hitting the sales floor.

Local thrift stores encourage the community to continue donating as more families will continue needing additional assistance.