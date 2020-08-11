Local universities prepare for the start of the fall semester

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Activity is starting to increase on the Missouri Western campus, where the fall semester begins next Monday but, freshman students will be moving in in the next couple of days.

Western will be holding in-person classes.

Extra precautions are in place including social distancing guidelines and mask requirements in some buildings.

The fall semester will wrap up by Thanksgiving.

Students are also preparing to go back to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville as COVID-19 cases are climbing in Nodaway County.

Classes at Northwest begin August 19 with social distancing and face-covering guidelines.

The university will hold a mix of in-person and online classes. Maryville's city council recently passed a mask mandate for the city.

Students at benedictine college in Atchison, Kansas will be tested for COVID-19 as they return to campus this fall.

The tests will be free for all students. Facemasks will also be required in classrooms and physical distancing guidelines will be in effect. Students began moving in over the weekend.