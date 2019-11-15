Local vendors raise money to help Alzheimer's patients and caregivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local vendors participated in an auction to help those living with Alzheimer's disease on Friday evening.

"This is all really close to my heart," Joni Wescott, the head organizer said. Wescott says she got inspired to help those living with Alzheimer's and dementia from her work with seniors.

Wescott said she's held a variety of different events giving to Alzheimer's patients and caregivers over the past 7 years. Her current event, a vendor fair, gives customers and local small businesses the chance to give back.

At the historic Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, a silent auction, as well as a quarter auction was held. Participating vendors auctioned off some of their items with the proceeds going to necessary items to be donated to Alzheimer's patients.

Organizers said more vendors took part in the fundraiser this year than last, they said 120 presents were given out and that they're hoping to make about the same amount this year.

Organizers also said they wanted to think of the caregivers of those with Alzheimer's they say the disease takes a toll on them as well

"There’s a lot of people that have it," Michelle Mosher, vendor coordinator said. "Nobody knows how to cope with that."

Wescott said holding the auction at this time of year was important. November is national Alzheimer's awareness month, as well as the time most people start thinking of their holiday shopping.

"I saw such a need around the holiday season," Wescott said.

Organizers of the auction said they are hopeful the giving spirit in St. Joseph leads to another successful year.

"It's an honor," Mosher said. "I’m blessed to be a part of it."

Organizers said they will be accepting donations from now until December 15th, those interested in finding out how to donate can click here for more information.