Local vet who served in Afghanistan responds to turmoil

He says he's concerned for the well-being of Americans still trapped in Afghanistan as well as Afghans who have supported U.S. efforts there over the past 20 years.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 10:39 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The U.S. withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan and the resulting turmoil has been especially noticed by the men and women of the armed forces who have served there over the past 20 years.

They're seeing the culmination of their work reversed almost overnight with the Taliban takeover of the country.

The world has watched in horror the events that have played out, including St. Joseph's David L. Jones, who served for a year in Kabul as part of a NATO stretegic team.

"The strategy in Afghanistan was deeply flawed from the beginning and it set conditions for this epic failure we're now watching," Jones said.

Jones said that seeing some of the video coming from a now Taliban-controled Afghanistan has brought back a lot of memories. He said he wasn't really surprised that the country's government fell so suddenly and swiftly.

"Frankly, it was a house of cards that was held up by the U.S., by the Brits, by the Germans," Jones said. "Once funding and our military presence ended there, the national government was going to fall."

Jones said he is now watching closely the U.S. effort to evacuate the 11,000 Americans still in Afghanistan. However, he added that he is just as concerned about the safety of the tens of thousands of Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government and American businesses over the years, who now could be in danger of retribution from the Taliban.

"It's a moral imperative for this administraton, NATO, the entire world, to do what they can to get the Afghans who supported our misson out of the country," Jones said.

In the end, Jones says that the United States can be added to a long list of countries that have tried and failed to keep the peace in Afghanistan.

"It is definitely a country that his mired any empire that has came there. Frankly, we should have been better students of history to know that."

